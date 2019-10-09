|
Aaron K. Bateman
Cincinnati - Aaron, God-given husband of Midge Bateman (nee Wells), cherished father of Erin Kathryn (Carl) Flecker, Brian Kendall Bateman (Karin), adored Grampy of six grandchildren: Jacob, Dylan, Emma Bateman and Emily, Sarah, and Ryan Flecker. Aaron, born in Gordon, Nebraska died on Tuesday, October 1st at the age of 78.
Caring Brother-in-law to Emily Wells Moc (Rudy) and John G. Wells (Lorene) and uncle to eleven nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Aaron's parents, Francis and Avis Bateman, sister Terry Stookey, and parents-in-law John and Haley Wells.
Aaron was a member of Beta Theta Pi, Beta Kappa chapter at Ohio University as well as Omicron Delta Kappa, National Collegiate Honor Society. Aaron played football for Ohio University and is in the Athletic Hall of Fame. Aaron received his M.B.A from University of Dayton. Aaron also did post-graduate work at Harvard University. Aaron, Honor graduate of the Officer Candidate School, Fort Lee, Petersburg, VA, commissioned as 1st Lieutenant, was a veteran of Vietnam. His body has been donated to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Aaron was the President of the Church Council, former Ascension Lutheran Church Council member and long-time Treasurer.
Memorial service will be held later at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7333 Pfeiffer Road, Montgomery, Ohio. 45242. Memorial donations may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church Building Fund, 7333 Pfeiffer Road, Montgomery, Ohio. 45242, or, The Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, Ohio, 45040.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019