Abbot John Eudes Bamberger, O.C.S.O.
Abbot John Eudes Bamberger, age 93, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Abbey of Genesee, New York where he had been abbot from 1971 until 2001. Born Robert J. Bamberger in Covington, KY, son of the late Dorothy and Joseph Bamberger. Brother of Joan Brennan Kennedy, Michelle Bamberger, and Joseph (Jay) Bamberger and the late James Bamberger, Nancy Egan, and Dorothy Ruth Bamberger. Abbot John Eudes lived a most interesting life. He attended Covington Latin school and then Xavier University where he was quarterback of the football team at age 16, which probably makes him the youngest D-1 quarterback ever.
He received a MD from University of Cincinnati Medical School, served in the US Navy during WWII and then had the calling to enter religious life. He entered the Abbey of Gethsemani in 1950, and was trained as a novice under Thomas Merton. Ordained in 1956 as a Trappist priest, shortly thereafter he finished his medical residency at Georgetown University. He put his medical degree to use at the Gethsemani community. Father's ability to speak 7 languages fluently made him a very good selection as Secretary General of the Order and he helped establish many new abbeys around the world. Fr. John was elected Abbot, Abbey of Genesee, Piffard, NY in 1971 and served as Abbot there for 30 years. Throughout his life, Abbot John loved to serve and pray for others and had a constant thirst for knowledge. As Abbott, he was a guiding force for Henri Nouwen in his book, The Genesee Diary. Abbot John Eudes received the St. Francis Xavier Award from Xavier University, and authored Thomas Merton, Prophet of Renewal.
Known affectionately as Monkle Bob, he will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was a constant source of inspiration as a faithful servant of the Lord. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 7th, 10:30am at Holy Spirit Parish, Newport Ky. Memorials may be made to the Abbey of the Genesee, 3258 River Road, Piffard, NY 14533.
