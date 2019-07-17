Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Alexandria Cemetery
Alexandria, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abner Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abner Riley


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abner Riley Obituary
Abner Riley

Dayton - Abner Riley, 94 of Dayton, Kentucky passed away on July 15, 2019. Abner was born October 4, 1924 in Owsley County, KY to Joseph and Easter Riley. Abner was a mechanic for Ray & Pete's Auto Body, Cincinnati, Ohio. Member of the East Baptist Church, Dayton, Kentucky. After retiring he was a custodian for Northern Kentucky University. Abner loved singing, playing the guitar, and watching John Wayne and Westerns Movies. He loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Thena (Day) Riley, Son, Bill Riley,and Daughter, Debra Elfers. He is survived by his Daughters, Alvenia (Bill) Harris, Darlene Richter, daughter-in-law, Peggy Riley, and Son, Randy (Sandy) Riley. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside Service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.