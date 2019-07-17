|
|
Abner Riley
Dayton - Abner Riley, 94 of Dayton, Kentucky passed away on July 15, 2019. Abner was born October 4, 1924 in Owsley County, KY to Joseph and Easter Riley. Abner was a mechanic for Ray & Pete's Auto Body, Cincinnati, Ohio. Member of the East Baptist Church, Dayton, Kentucky. After retiring he was a custodian for Northern Kentucky University. Abner loved singing, playing the guitar, and watching John Wayne and Westerns Movies. He loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Thena (Day) Riley, Son, Bill Riley,and Daughter, Debra Elfers. He is survived by his Daughters, Alvenia (Bill) Harris, Darlene Richter, daughter-in-law, Peggy Riley, and Son, Randy (Sandy) Riley. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside Service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019