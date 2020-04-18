|
AD Collins
Newport - AD Collins, age 97, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home in Newport Kentucky. Born July 8, 1922 in Beattyville Kentucky, he was a WWII Veteran, businessman, entrepreneur and friend to all who had the privilege of meeting him. He was a vital member of the Keturah Street Church of God and supported his community through countless acts of kindness over more than 70 years. He loved baseball, fried chicken, all things furry and slot machines, but most of all he loved spending time with the ones he chose to call family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Collins, and 10 younger siblings. He is survived by his two adopted children, Jeff Houze (Jackie) of Grant County, Kentucky and Martha Becker (Eddie) of Union Kentucky as well as seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Houze (Newport, KY), Ali Campbell (Loveland, OH), Alicia Becker Boiko (Florence, KY), Mike Houze, (Louisville, KY), Jessica Black (Independence, KY) Jimmy Houze (Independence, KY), Jamie Barton (Florence KY) and nine great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Jasmine, Logan, Karli, Maci, Easton, Sebastian, Henry and Noah. A private funeral will be held for the family and a memorial service in his honor will be hosted by the Keturah Street Church of God. The date and time of the memorial will be announced when possible. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020