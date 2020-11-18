Ada Ball
Ada Virginia Ball, beloved wife of the late Herbert M. Ball, loving mother of the late Geneva Carter, Betty Marsh and Ronald Ball. She was lovingly known as Granny to Tahli Sue (Don) Mays, Lisa (Brent) Sheppard, Jill (Victor) Crowe, Gail (Mark) Rom, Jeff Carter and Christopher (Susan) Jones. Great-grandmother of eighteen and a great-great-grandmother of seven. Sister of the late Lucy Rasnake, Pearl Rasnake, John Boyd and George Boyd. Half-sister of Easter Mahon, Lovana Thomas, Pauline O'Quinn and the late Arthur Boyd and Patricia Browning. Daughter of the late Ezra and Florence Boyd and step-daughter of the late Bertha Boyd. Mrs. Ball was born in Buchanan County, Virginia and a resident of Blue Ash, Ohio for over 60 years. Passed away November 5, 2020, at the age of 99. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Greater Cincinnati Alzheimer's Association
.