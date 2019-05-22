Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Ada Hill Obituary
Ada Hill

Maineville - Ada Marie (nee McMullen) Hill of Maineville. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Hill. Loving mother of David (Norma) Hill, Thomas Hill and the late Patricia Cain, Robert P. Hill Jr., Karen Curington and Kenneth Hill. Mother-in-law of Amy Hill. Grandmother and great grandmother of many. Passed away May 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Friends will be received Friday, May 24 from 11 AM - 12 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Interment Murdoch Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019
