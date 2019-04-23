Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E.C. Nurre Funeral Home
177 W. Main St.
Amelia, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
E.C. Nurre Funeral Home
177 W. Main St.
Amelia, OH
Union Township - Ada "Rose" Bellamy (nee Weaver), a resident of Union Township, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Rose was the loving wife of the late Claude Bellamy, devoted mother of Dale Reynolds (Tammy), Christopher Bellamy (Pegge), Bradley Bellamy (Jenah) and the late Harold Bellamy (Margie). Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Marilyn Trout, Linda Williams, Charlene Mattox and the late Donald and Bill Weaver. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25 from 6-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Funeral service Friday at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation. www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
