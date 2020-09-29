Adam Brian McKeehan



Adam Brian McKeehan was born on April 19, 1994 to Brian and Melissa McKeehan. He passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 26. Adam was an extremely hard worker and a loyal, devoted friend. He loved the water and was passionate about music. He cherished animals, often taking in stray dogs and cats and finding them homes. He is survived by his mother, sister, grandmother, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and uncle. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10am at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the burial will be private.









