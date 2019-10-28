|
Adam E. "ED" Watzek
Green Township - age 83, passed away on October 27, 2019. Adam was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Edward and Zella Watzek. Adam was married to Patricia Watzek for 63 years. He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Jim Watzek. Adam is survived by wife, Patricia Watzek; children, Sherri (Ken) Barnes, Tim Watzek, Denise (Dick) Ballard and Chris (Bernadette) Watzek; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Watzek. Adam will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Friends may gather with the family of Mr Adam Watzek from 10 am until Memorial Services at Noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Oak Hills United Methodist Church, 6069 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45248. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Oak Hills United Methodist Church, 6069 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45248 or Roger Bacon High School, 4320 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45217-1596. Arrangements by Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2019