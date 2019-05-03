|
Adam Geiman
Cold Spring - Adam John Geiman, 35, of Cold Spring, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Adam was a Electrician with Bosch. Adam is survived by his beloved parents Ervin and Maria (nee Quelle) Geiman, his sister, Melanie (Aaron) Prater, his nephew, AJ Prater and many other relatives & friends. Visitation on Monday (May 6) at St. Joseph Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, from 10:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Burial will take place in the St Joseph Cemetery Cold Spring, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to the Campbell County Animal Shelter P.O. Box 97 Melbourne, KY 41059. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 3, 2019