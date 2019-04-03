|
|
Adelaide Bieser Ottenjohn
Cincinnati - Adelaide Bieser Ottenjohn, beloved wife of Thomas H. Ottenjohn for 62 years; loving mother of Janet (Steven) Lenk, David (Kathryn), and Robert (Jan) Ottenjohn; dear grandmother of Jonathan (Karina), Marie, Matthew, Michael, James, Daniel, and Joshua Lenk, Abigail (Kevin) Witmer, William, Elizabeth, and Sarah Ottenjohn; and great-grandmother to Connor Witmer, and Norah and Theodor Lenk. Adelaide died March 30th, at age 88, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Stirling, who lives in Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adelaide Burger Bieser and Carl William Bieser, and her brother, Carl Otto Bieser. She was the great-granddaughter of Dietrich Gruen, founder of Gruen Watch Company. Adelaide was a gracious lady who loved her family and friends. She attended Kilgour Grade School and met her husband, Tom, in the second grade. She attended Hillsdale School and Dennison University where she was an outstanding tennis player. Adelaide was a member of the Delta, Delta, Delta sorority and made many lifetime friends in the organization. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Applied Arts. She and Tom were married October 6, 1956 at Knox Presbyterian Church in Hyde Park. One of the major interests in her life was art. She was active at the Cincinnati Art Museum and volunteered in the gift shop for many years. As a member of the Junior League and Junior League Garden Club, she expressed her enthusiasm for flowers and gardens with other good friends. She was a member of "The Designers," a group that created different types of artistic goods. After college, Adelaide continued her love of tennis with a ladies group which met regularly. She and her husband had been members of Travel Club and loved to travel with family and friends in this country, and overseas. Adelaide was a resident of the Deupree Retirement Community.
Friends and family may gather at The Indian Hill Church, 6000 Drake Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, April 27th, from 11:00-11:45, for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202; Indian Hill Church, 6000 Drake Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243; or the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Elden Good Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 871-3433, 2620 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 21, 2019