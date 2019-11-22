Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Venice, FL
Venice, FL - Adele Demarco Iwanusa,75 passed away in Venice, Florida on November 20, 2019, after long battle with cancer. She was born in Ohio to the late Ovidio (Dutch) and Roberta DeMarco.

Adele was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Canton, Ohio She had undergraduate degree from Walsh College and Masters degree from Xavier University.

Mrs. Iwanusa had a distinguished 42 year career in Catholic education. She served catholic schools in Youngstown diocese, the Diocese of Indianapolis and the Columbus, Ohio Diocese. She taught and served as Asst Principal at St. Columban School in Loveland, Ohio. She also served as Principal of St. Johns school in Deer Park. She was the Assistant Superintendent for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and completed her career as Principal of Ursuline Academy.

After retiring to Florida, she became involved in Big Brothers/Big Sisters. In addition to traveling, she was active in community, serving on various committees, playing cards and golf. She most enjoyed her bible study group, and visits from children and grandchildren.

Adele is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ken and their children, Lori (Chris) Cover, Atlanta, Kelly (Derek) Farkas, Cincinnati and Kevin (Sarah) of Charlotte, NC as well as 5 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers: Robert (Myra) DeMarco, Kathy (Robert) Morrison, Edward (Connie) DeMarco, Patrick (Cindy) DeMarco, Mary (Mary Kate) DeMarco

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice on Tuesday, November 26th at 10 AM.

Memorial donations can be made to the . To share a memory of Adele or to leave a condolence for the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
