Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Adele Schiff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Schiff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Schiff


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Adele Schiff Obituary
Adele Schiff

- - Adele R. Schiff

(September 1, 1927 - April 22, 2020)

Schiff, Adele R., beloved wife of Robert C. Schiff, who preceded her in death in 2010; dear and much beloved mother of Dr. Robert C. (Dawn) Schiff, Jr. and James A. (Elizabeth) Schiff; loving grandmother of Meredith (John) Borchers, Reed, Austin, Walker, Hayden, and Benjamin Schiff; great-grandmother to Emery Elizabeth and Sylvie Adele; dear sister of Ruth Mary (Richard) Sullivan and Alvin (Dessie) Roehr, each of whom preceded her in death and to whom she remained always very close; and much beloved daughter of Lillian and Alvin Roehr. Adele, known to family and friends as "Dellie," is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Nancy (John) Roudabush, Susan (Rudy) Nazath, Alvin (Joan) Roehr, and Jack (Lisa) Roehr, as well as many cousins and dear friends. Adele was a vibrant, caring, observant, and loving woman, who valued and adored her family. She possessed many skills and talents, but perhaps her greatest gift was her ability to engage with others, make them laugh and make them feel loved. She also had a wonderful and close relationship with the women who cared for her near the end of her life; she was immensely grateful both for their presence and love. Due to the pandemic, services will be limited to family, but there is hope of a celebration in her honor when the timing is appropriate. Adele will be greatly missed, but her heart, her love, and her humor live on through many of us. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful if you would consider a donation to the in these challenging times. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020
