Adriana Marie Villarreal-New
Elsmere, KY - VILLARREAL-NEW,
Adriana Marie; Beloved daughter of Issac and Christina Villarreal-New; Dear sister of Madilyn New; Devoted granddaughter of Lucy (Terry) Day, Stephanie Villarreal, Bobby Villarreal and Ryan New; Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends; Adriana passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019; Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Friday from 5:00 P.M. until time of funeral service at 8:00 P.M. If so desired, donations may be sent to Children's Hospital CICU; www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 16, 2019