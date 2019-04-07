Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran
1553 Kinney Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Dr. Karl F. Sitterle II. Loving mother of Karl (Barbara) Sitterle III, Mary (Martin) Kelto, Charles (Donna) Sitterle and Charlene (late Jerry) Wagster. Cherished grandmother of Eric M. and Brent Sitterle, Nicholas, Benjamin and Marcy Kelto, Charles Eric, Kelly and Jason Sitterle and the late Jared Wagster. Dear sister of the late Mary Speier, Frances Romanowski and Thomas L. Demski. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Beloved kitties Bella and the late Misty, who was Agnes' loving companion for the past 19 years since the death of her husband. Agnes passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Funeral Service will be at 11am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran, 1553 Kinney Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's . Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
