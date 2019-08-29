Services
Green Township - Agnes E. Rais (nee McBreen), beloved wife of the late John C. Rais. Loving mother of Michael C. (Darlene) Rais, Douglas C. (Debbie) Rais, and Diane E. (the late David) Keith. Dear grandmother of 9 (preceded in death by grandson Jeffrey Rais) and great-grandmother of 20, and great-great-grandmother of 2. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters. Passed away Aug. 26, 2019. Age 100. Visitation Saturday, Aug. 31st from 9:30 - 10:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 North Bend Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019
