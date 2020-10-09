Agnes Mader
Wilder - Agnes Marie Mader (nee Birkenhauer), age 92, of Wilder, KY, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Agnes was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Parish, Alexandria, KY. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Anthony Mader Sr., two sons, Mark and Timothy Mader; her parents, Charles and Clotilda (nee Overman) Birkenhauer; fourteen siblings. She is survived by her children, Ed Mader Jr. (the late Margaret), Pam Mader, Susan Camp (Dale), Mike Mader, Nancy Steffen (Joe), Dick Mader, Mary Ann Jones (Ron), Tony Mader, Beth Sanker (Ken), Wendy Spurlin (Bill), Jan Roberts (Ken), Chris Kidney (Tim) and Annette Perry; 35 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 12:00 PM at St. Mary Parish, 8246 E. Main St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Memorial Mass will be private. Masks are required and social distancing standards will apply. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Legacy Campaign Saint Mary Church. Alexandria Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
