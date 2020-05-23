Agnes Pesta
Cincinnati - Age 94, passed on 5/13/20. Beloved wife of the late Paul E. Pesta,Sr. She is survived by three devoted children, Paul Jr., James and Lisa. She has four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Agnes blessed many people with her many talents. She will be missed. No services scheduled at this time.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.