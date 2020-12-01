1/1
Agnes Raper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Raper

Covington - Agnes Ce-Ora Raper (nee Threlkeld), age 100, of Covington, KY passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker most of her life. She worked several years for Easter Seals as a teaching assistant working with disabled children. She loved helping others and lending a hand where needed. Agnes was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and taught Sunday school. She was involved with Girl Scouts and school PTA. Agnes enjoyed reading, music, playing cards, going to Bingo, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. She was the loving wife of the late Foster "Woody" Raper. Loving mother of Judy Reed, Virginia "Jenny" McCain, Catherine Horton (Bill), Fred Raper (Tina), and the late Norma Jean (Fred) Terry and Robert Raper; proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. Services are private due to Governor's mandate. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to: The Salvation Army 6000 Townevista Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45224 or Easterseals 2901 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved