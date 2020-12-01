Agnes Raper
Covington - Agnes Ce-Ora Raper (nee Threlkeld), age 100, of Covington, KY passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker most of her life. She worked several years for Easter Seals as a teaching assistant working with disabled children. She loved helping others and lending a hand where needed. Agnes was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and taught Sunday school. She was involved with Girl Scouts and school PTA. Agnes enjoyed reading, music, playing cards, going to Bingo, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. She was the loving wife of the late Foster "Woody" Raper. Loving mother of Judy Reed, Virginia "Jenny" McCain, Catherine Horton (Bill), Fred Raper (Tina), and the late Norma Jean (Fred) Terry and Robert Raper; proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. Services are private due to Governor's mandate. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to: The Salvation Army 6000 Townevista Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45224 or Easterseals 2901 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com