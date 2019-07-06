|
Agnes Scott
Burlington - Agnes Marie Stephens Scott, 90 of Belleview, KY passed away July 5, 2019. Agnes was born January 21, 1929 in Boone County, KY to James Stephens and Rosalie Klopp Stephens. She was a homemaker and a member of Belleview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her Son Dennis Scott, Daughter Cynthia Scott, Sister Wilma Ryle, and Brother Joe Stephens. She is survived by her Husband of 68 Years Sebern Scott, 2 Daughters Kathie Scott & Martha "Marty" Wood (David), 2 Sons Bobby Scott (Cheryl) and Jim Scott (Cindy), 14 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and several Nieces & Nephews. Visitation will be from 2 PM to 5 PM with the funeral service to follow at 5 PM, Sunday, July 7 at Belleview Baptist Church, 6658 Fifth St., Belleview (Burlington), KY 41005. Burial will follow at Belleview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Belleview Baptist Church Music Dept. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 6, 2019