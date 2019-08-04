Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen Mercurio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen S. Mercurio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aileen S. Mercurio Obituary
Aileen S. Mercurio

Cincinnati - (nee Rice) beloved wife of the late Charles A. Mercurio. Loving mother of Char Wires, Don (Debbie) Mercurio, John (Kathy) Mercurio, Shirley (Bob) Brickweg, Charles (Rebecca) Mercurio, Mary Mercurio & Chris (Patti) Mercurio. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Donald (Lola) Rice. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Please check neidhardminges.com for complete obit
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.