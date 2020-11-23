Airu Jiang
Indian Hill - Born on November 10, 1940, to Mr. Shulin Jiang and Ms. Ke Yan, in Dandong of Liaoning Province, China. An engineering graduate from Tsinghua University, she devoted her life to a remarkable professional career, fine arts, social activities, and mostly of all, to a warm family nurtured with her late husband Mr. Xiwen Liang. Airu Jiang departed this life on Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, after a long fight against lung cancer. She leaves to cherish her memory by her daughter Dr. Marissa S. Liang, son-in-law Dr. Y. Jeffrey Yang, two grandchildren Brandon R. Yang and Clairette Z. Yang, and by relatives in China. Services will be held privately. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com