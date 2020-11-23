1/1
Airu Jiang
1940 - 2020
Airu Jiang

Indian Hill - Born on November 10, 1940, to Mr. Shulin Jiang and Ms. Ke Yan, in Dandong of Liaoning Province, China. An engineering graduate from Tsinghua University, she devoted her life to a remarkable professional career, fine arts, social activities, and mostly of all, to a warm family nurtured with her late husband Mr. Xiwen Liang. Airu Jiang departed this life on Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, after a long fight against lung cancer. She leaves to cherish her memory by her daughter Dr. Marissa S. Liang, son-in-law Dr. Y. Jeffrey Yang, two grandchildren Brandon R. Yang and Clairette Z. Yang, and by relatives in China. Services will be held privately. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
