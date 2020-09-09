1/1
Aiyana Anita Wallace
Aiyana Anita Wallace

Highland Heights - Aiyana Anita Wallace, 8, passed away on September 7, 2020. She was the daughter of Justin Wallace and Geraldine (Tim) Hesse. Aiyana attended Crossroads Elementary and loved animals. Her favorite was the sloth. She enjoyed crafts with her brother, playing outside, doing her nails and getting into mom's makeup. She loved to cuddle. Aiyana was known for her huge heart and was so loving and caring. Her smile was contagious. She had an old soul and touched everyone that met her. She was preceded in death by her Papaw, Tom Roberts and her Uncle David Roberts. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her. She is survived by her parents. Maternal Grandmother; Freida Roberts and Jim and Lynne Hesse. Brother; Landon Wallace. Paternal Grandparents; Jim and Debra Wallace. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14th, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 5pm-8pm. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
