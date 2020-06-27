Al L. Meyer
Al L. Meyer was born in Cincinnati on July 7, 1923 and passed away in Hudson, Fl. on June 23, following complications from a fall. A devout Catholic, he was predeceased by his wife, Kathy (Singer) and leaves behind his four offspring, Pam, Maura, Geoff and Lee, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He had a successful business in Cincinnati, which he sold in 1979 and then moved with Kathy to Hudson, Fl. to explore new opportunities. His family wants to especially thank Olive Spoeth and the staff at "Olive Branch" who took wonderful care of him for the final years of his life. His ashes will be interred at Gate of Heaven cemetery, next to Kathy's, at a family ceremony. A memorial service is planned when conditions are right. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.