|
|
Alan A. Webster
Union, KY - Alan Albert Webster, age 70, of Union, KY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. Alan was born the son of the late Omer and Elizabeth (Carr) Webster on June 30, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp, having been awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, two Vietnam Service Medal Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation, Gallantry Cross Medal Color with Palm, and Civil Action Medal First Class Color with Palm. Alan worked as the Chief of Police at the Dixie Police Authority in Crescent Springs. He loved model cars, John Wayne, and going to the firing range. Alan was a certified firearms instructor and a member of the NRA and Disabled American Veterans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Webster; and his dog and faithful friend, Floppy. Alan is survived by his two daughters, April (James Jr.) Schmid and Alisha (Brent) Smith; 5 grandchildren, Sydney and Kelsey Schmid, and Morgan, Lauren, and Emily Smith; five siblings, Dorlene (Earl) Long, Betty Sharon, Irma Webster, Terri Lynn Vinson, and David Webster; and two nephews, Timothy Sharon and Robby Nunn. In keeping with his wishes, Alan will be cremated. A gathering of friends will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042 from 10:00AM until time of service at 12:00 NOON. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors. Memorial donations may be made to the DAV - Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. For directions, to order flowers, or leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019