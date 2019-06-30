|
Alan Cruse
Green Township - Alan Cruse, loving husband of Lois R. Cruse (nee Mathes) for 60 years. Beloved father of Julie (Jeff) Payne, Phyllis (Mark) Gronauer, John (Sue) Cruse and the late Bob Cruse. Dear grandfather of Stephen, Matthew, Jill, Alex, Abby, and Anna. Great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Lorri Welling, Patti Hofbauer, and the late Walter Cruse. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Died June 27, 2019. Age 79. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd from 5:00 - 7:00PM with F.O.P. Service at 7:30PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:00AM at St. Bernard Church (Taylor Creek) 7130 Harrison Ave. (45247). Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery (St. Bernard). In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Cincinnati Police Museum 308 Reading Road (45202) or to MADD (www.madd.org). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019