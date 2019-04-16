Services
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Alan Douglas Schmidt


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Alan Douglas Schmidt

Silverton - Alan Douglas Schmidt of Silverton, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a long illness. Alan was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 4, 1945 to the late Wilfred C. and Ellen S. (nee: Stacey) Schmidt. He is survived by his dear sister, Jane Stacey Schmidt. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16th from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Staley Strawser Funeral Home, 7140 Plainfield Rd in Deer Park. Memorial donations may be made to . www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019
