Alan Douglas Schmidt
Silverton - Alan Douglas Schmidt of Silverton, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a long illness. Alan was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 4, 1945 to the late Wilfred C. and Ellen S. (nee: Stacey) Schmidt. He is survived by his dear sister, Jane Stacey Schmidt. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16th from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Staley Strawser Funeral Home, 7140 Plainfield Rd in Deer Park. Memorial donations may be made to . www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019