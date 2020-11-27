Alan Kuhn-Roderick
Alan-Kuhn Roderick. Beloved son of Garnet and the late Bob Kuhn. Dear brother of Randall Kuhn. Passed away on Nov. 22, 2020 at the age of 63. An adventurous soul, Roderick traveled the world for the love of art and music. Spending half of his life in California & Hawaii where he always had dreamed to be. Coming home to rest his mind, body & soul in his last years with his Family. Passing away from Heart Failure- in lieu of flowers donations to the Hoxworth Advanced Heart Failure Treatment center or ADA. Private Services for family will be held at Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800 or www.radelfuneral.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.