Silverton - Alan P., beloved husband of Lisbeth B. (nee Burgos), cherished father of Corinna (Sam) Gold, Stacy Lundstedt, and John Lundstedt, dear brother of Janet Lundstedt and John Lundstedt, devoted son of the late Elvin and Belle (nee Adams) Lundstedt, passed away on Friday, September 13th at the age of 67. Dr. Lundstedt was a professor of Chemistry at University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash. He had a love for classic rock and had a fantastic sense of humor. He was a strong family man and a follower of God. His visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17th from 5-8PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 18th at 10AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 8645 Kenwood Rd. (45242). Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. If desired, donations may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 902667, www.pancan.org. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 16, 2019