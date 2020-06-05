Alan Smith
Loveland - Alan H. Smith, age 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020, alongside his beloved wife and four boys after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 5, 1952 in Sandusky, Ohio. Alan was preceded in death by his father, Herbert L. Smith; mother, Fannie Pelton Smith; stepmother, Faith Smith; sister, Jane Smith Maag; brother, Dan Smith; sister-in-law, Bev Barrett Smith; and mother-in-law, Marjorie Gall Allan. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Allan Smith; his four sons, Ian G. Smith, Jordan A. Smith, Ryan P. Smith, and Griffan D. Smith; father-in-law, George Porter Allan; sister-in-law, Georgia Allan Dawson; brother-in-law, Dave Dawson; nieces, Kristin Maag Willis, Jennifer Magg, and Martha Smith; nephews Phillip (Bonnie) Smith, and Richard (Emily) Willis; and great niece, Katie Willis. Alan graduated in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in biology from The Ohio State University, where he returned years later to receive a second bachelor's degree in chemical engineering in 1983. He went on to work for over 35 years as a professional engineer and project manager at BBS, CH2M Hill, and Jacobs Engineering. In 2014, Alan received a Lifetime Engineering Achievement Award in recognition of consistently delivering high quality engineering designs of wastewater facilities. Alan walked passionately with the Lord demonstrating an unwavering perseverance, a resolute spirit, a quiet confidence, and a deep love for his family and those around him. Alan was great with his hands, whether it was fixing appliances around the house or making his yard look beautiful. Some of his hobbies included bike riding, playing golf, watching baseball, and spending time with close friends. Above all, the biggest joy of his life was his family and hanging out with his four boys. He was an incredible husband, father, and friend- loved by so many. Newcomer Funeral Home - West Side Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit our website at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com. In loving memory of Alan, memorial contributions may be directed to Melanoma Know More
Loveland - Alan H. Smith, age 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020, alongside his beloved wife and four boys after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 5, 1952 in Sandusky, Ohio. Alan was preceded in death by his father, Herbert L. Smith; mother, Fannie Pelton Smith; stepmother, Faith Smith; sister, Jane Smith Maag; brother, Dan Smith; sister-in-law, Bev Barrett Smith; and mother-in-law, Marjorie Gall Allan. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Allan Smith; his four sons, Ian G. Smith, Jordan A. Smith, Ryan P. Smith, and Griffan D. Smith; father-in-law, George Porter Allan; sister-in-law, Georgia Allan Dawson; brother-in-law, Dave Dawson; nieces, Kristin Maag Willis, Jennifer Magg, and Martha Smith; nephews Phillip (Bonnie) Smith, and Richard (Emily) Willis; and great niece, Katie Willis. Alan graduated in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in biology from The Ohio State University, where he returned years later to receive a second bachelor's degree in chemical engineering in 1983. He went on to work for over 35 years as a professional engineer and project manager at BBS, CH2M Hill, and Jacobs Engineering. In 2014, Alan received a Lifetime Engineering Achievement Award in recognition of consistently delivering high quality engineering designs of wastewater facilities. Alan walked passionately with the Lord demonstrating an unwavering perseverance, a resolute spirit, a quiet confidence, and a deep love for his family and those around him. Alan was great with his hands, whether it was fixing appliances around the house or making his yard look beautiful. Some of his hobbies included bike riding, playing golf, watching baseball, and spending time with close friends. Above all, the biggest joy of his life was his family and hanging out with his four boys. He was an incredible husband, father, and friend- loved by so many. Newcomer Funeral Home - West Side Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit our website at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com. In loving memory of Alan, memorial contributions may be directed to Melanoma Know More
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.