Alan Sweetman
Wake Forest, NC - Passed away suddenly on November 8, 2019 in Wake Forest, NC where he has resided for the last 14 years. He was born on May 29, 1951 to the late Helen and Fred Sweetman. Alan married to his high school sweetheart Linda (Radar) the love of his life for over 45 years. He is the father of Dr. Michael Alan (Carrie) Sweetman, and the brother of Gary J. (Robin) Sweetman. He was the uncle of Emily Sweetman (Shawn) King and the great uncle of Jack Ryan King. Visitation will be at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 12:00 noon. A private burial will be at Arlington Memorial Gardens and he will be laid to rest by his parents. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019