Alan Vesper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Vesper

Cincinnati - loving husband of 50 years to Veva, and father of Keith (Leslie) & Liz, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on May 9th, 2020. Alan was born in 1940 in Ft. Thomas, KY, to Lee & Delma Vesper. He spent his childhood in Ft. Thomas and adult life in Clifton as a longtime member of Annunciation Church. Alan was a proud graduate of St. Xavier High School Class of '58 and Xavier University Class of '62. Aside from his love of golf, he will be remembered for his smile and quick wit, his fondness for animals, his daily cocktail hour ritual enjoying a Manhattan, and his deep dedication & love for his family and friends. In addition to his wife and kids, Alan leaves behind his two grandchildren, Jackson and Isabel, and siblings Lee, Mary Del & Joan. Services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in his memory to St. Xavier High School or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved