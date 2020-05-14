Alan Vesper
Cincinnati - loving husband of 50 years to Veva, and father of Keith (Leslie) & Liz, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on May 9th, 2020. Alan was born in 1940 in Ft. Thomas, KY, to Lee & Delma Vesper. He spent his childhood in Ft. Thomas and adult life in Clifton as a longtime member of Annunciation Church. Alan was a proud graduate of St. Xavier High School Class of '58 and Xavier University Class of '62. Aside from his love of golf, he will be remembered for his smile and quick wit, his fondness for animals, his daily cocktail hour ritual enjoying a Manhattan, and his deep dedication & love for his family and friends. In addition to his wife and kids, Alan leaves behind his two grandchildren, Jackson and Isabel, and siblings Lee, Mary Del & Joan. Services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in his memory to St. Xavier High School or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 17, 2020.