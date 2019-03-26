|
Albert "Buzz" Brown
Cincinnati - age 90, died peacefully at home on March 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marian Brown, brother Donald Brown (wife Linda Brown), children Ken (wife Ann Brown), Cathy, and Steve Brown (wife Lisa Oram), and four grandchildren, Lucy Brown, Danny Brown, Isabel Oram-Brown, and Rachel Oram-Brown.
Buzz, born November 3, 1928, lived his entire life in Cincinnati. He grew up and raised his family in North Avondale before moving to East Walnut Hills in his retirement.
He graduated from Walnut Hills High School and Miami University (of Ohio) before entering the Army during the Korean War. During infantry training, he was offered the chance to serve at Ft. Meyers near Washington D.C. delivering dossiers to Embassies, which he described as one of the (many) lucky breaks in his life.
He returned to Cincinnati to work with his beloved uncle, Frederick "Fritz" Rauh, at Frederick Rauh and Company, a family-owned insurance agency started in 1872. Buzz was the fourth generation to work in the business and served as President for more than 15 years.
He met his wife Marian Huebschman, a sophomore at Wellesley College, when he was taking an insurance class in Hartford, CT. They were married in 1955 and celebrated 63 years of marriage last year.
Dedicated to his community, Buzz served on many Boards including Jewish Hospital, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Lighthouse Youth Services, and the Jewish Federation. He was a founder of the North Avondale Neighborhood Association originally formed to promote racial integration in Avondale. He also served on the Board and as national President of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America.
Buzz was a passionate fly fisherman travelling with friends to fish in places such as Montana, Mexico, and Alaska. He also loved tennis, platform tennis, and skiing. He spent summer and winter holidays in Aspen. A dedicated sports fan, he vociferously bemoaned the ability of Cincinnati teams in recent years to grasp defeat from the jaws of victory.
Buzz was a warm and loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor, loving nothing more than lunch dates with friends (especially ones younger than he) and spending time with his family. Nearly 90 people celebrated his life at his 90th birthday party in December 2018. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd, Cincinnati, OH, Wednesday, March 27th at 2 P.M. Visitation from 1 to 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Lighthouse Youth & Family Services Development Department 401 East McMillan Street Cincinnati, OH 45206 or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati 2400 Reading Road, Suite 148 Cincinnati, OH 45202
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019