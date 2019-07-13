Resources
Edgewood - Albert J. Roll, "Butch", 76, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on July 9, 2019 at his home in Edgewood. Butch was a retired Conductor with CSX Railroad. Butch loved Muskie Fishing in Kentucky and Canada. Butch was a member of the Muskie Forum and had won many trophy's for Muskie Fishing. Butch also enjoyed gardening, and doing researching on Ancestory.Com . Butch was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom Roll, Bob Roll, and Don Roll. Butch is survived by his wife, Katherine (Clark) Roll, his sons, Jason Roll, and Sean Roll, and his granddaughter, Olivia Roll, who lived with Butch and Katherine. Butch is also survived by his step-sons, Jeff (Jenny) Stanberry, and John (Carol) Stanberry, his sisters, Virginia Walz, Shirley Kirby, and Marilyn Bridewell, several grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Butch donated his body to Medical School. No Services. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 13, 2019
