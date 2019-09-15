|
|
Albert Edwin Bathiany III
Ft. Thomas - Albert Edwin Bathiany III (Bert), who made the world a better place by being a part of it, died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family on Monday September 9th at the age of 90.
Bert is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dee Young Bathiany; five children; Debbie (Tim) Hamel, Bert (Cindy) Bathiany IV, Jeff Bathiany, Alison (Bill) Head, Sandy (Jack) Hurtt; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Bert was born on July 27, 1929 in Newport, KY. He graduated from Highlands High School in 1947, where he excelled in football, basketball and track. His record for the 220 yard dash still stands today.
While attending the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy Bert enlisted in the Naval Reserves. During the Korean War he was called to serve in the Naval Medical Corp aboard the USS Kearsarge as a Medical Corpsman First Class.
After the war, Bert returned to Fort Thomas, went back to pharmacy school and received his degree. He was proud to be a third generation pharmacist as he entered into the family drug store business that spanned over 75 years. Bert enjoyed owning his own store and engaging with his friends & neighbors and the people of Newport & Fort Thomas.
Bert was active in the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Fort Thomas Optimist Club and United Church of Christ. He also loved coaching in the Junior Football League for 18 years. An avid golfer, Bert made a hole in one twice during his many outings. Bert was inducted into the Northern KY Sports Hall of Fame in 1991 and was selected to participate in the Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2016. He was thrilled to be in this year's Fourth of July parade as a Kindness Honoree, a title fitting for the way he lived his life.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, September 22nd at the Christ Church United Church of Christ, 15 S. Fort Thomas Ave. There will be a visitation from 1-3 p.m. and a service following at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bert's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Veterans Honor Flight Network (honorflight.org), 175 South Tuttle, Springfield, Ohio 45505 and/or The (woundedwarriorproject.org), 223 Rosa L. Parks Ave. Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019