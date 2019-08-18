|
|
Albert Garnick
Cold Spring - Albert "Al" Garnick, age 84, of Cold Spring, KY passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Al was born to parents Albert and Sylvia (nee Moscher) Garnick on September 12, 1934 in Newport, KY. Al held positions of public service throughout his life. He worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington, DC from 1956-1957, Newport Fire Department in 1957, Newport Police Department from 1958-1979 and retired as Assistant Chief. He continued his service as the Director of Security at St. Luke Hospital from 1979-1999, and served as Campbell County Deputy Coroner for the past 30 plus years. Al was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, and he was a board member for the Central Campbell County Fire Department, Newport Board of Education, and the Henry Hosea House. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lois Garnick (nee Gerding); children: Mike (Kim) Garnick, Jayne (Allen) Rauh, Judy (Bryant) Whittaker, Julie (Damon) Tolle, Dave (Becky) Garnick and Carol (Tim) Gessner; also survived by sixteen grandchildren and with one great grandchild on the way. Al gave in life and chose to give in death by donating his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19th from 10AM until time of Memorial Mass at 12PM at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to: , 6612 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019