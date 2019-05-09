|
|
ALBERT "AL" GRIGSON
Florence - Albert "Al" Leon Grigson, who also went by Toby, 81, of Florence, KY, passed away on May 5, 2019. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Al worked for many years with Gates Rubber Co. before retiring and moving on to work with the KY Speedway for 11 years where he also earned the honorary title of Ambassador. He was a longtime attendee of services at First Church of Christ and was a member of the Hebron Lodge #116 F. & A. M. Al loved NASCAR, being outdoors and working in his yard. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years: Marge Grigson; daughter: Teresa Grigson and sister: Hazel Robinson. Al is survived by his loving daughters: Pam Easterling and Sonya (Barry) Markesbery; sister: Virginia (Ray) Gross and grandchildren: Ashley Markesbery, Jacob Easterling, Mikaylah Easterling and Makenzie Easterling. A Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the Memorial Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will take place privately at Neave Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations are suggested in Al's name to the at Heart.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 9 to May 16, 2019