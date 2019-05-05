Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Resources
Albert "Ed" Mueller

Independence - Albert "Ed" Mueller, age 82, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born the son of the late Elizabeth (Messinger) Mueller on November 24, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ed proudly served his country in the US Army. He worked as a computer programmer for Nutone, was a big Bengals fan, enjoyed his dogs, loved spending time with family and being outdoors with nature. He is survived by his wife, Judith (Hemsath) Mueller; three children, William (Brandy) Mueller, Liz (Gary) Bonar, and Michelle (Jules Bailey) Mueller; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Olivia, Tucker, Tanner, and Isabella; and two great-grandchild. In keeping with Ed's wishes, he will be cremated. A gathering of friends and family will occur on Tuesday May 7, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. For directions, to order flowers, or leave the family an online condolence, please visit,www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019
