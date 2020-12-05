Albert R. Mueller Jr.
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Mildred Mueller (nee Meinking) for 72 years. Loving father of Joyce Huston, Jackie (Leigh) Evans and Jim Mueller. Cherished grandfather of Bob Huston, Amy Huston, Kelly Evans-Kinsella and Jenny (Dale) Evans-Greeson; great-grandfather of Zachary and Nicholas Huston, Jayden, Jocelyn, Leland Hopkins, Jack and Anna Kinsella, and Noah and Caroline Greeson. Al was a member of the College Hill Harry S. Johnson #641 Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Masons, Syrian Shrine, Mt. Healthy Eastern Star # 365, VFW Gailey Post #7340 and a lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. Al was a proud veteran of the United States Navy during World War II. Albert passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 102 years. Due to covid, private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ in North College Hill. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
