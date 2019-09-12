Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Milford, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Milford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Riehle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Riehle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Riehle Obituary
Albert Riehle

Milford - Albert J. Riehle, age 92. Husband of Celeste G. (nee Foppe). Married 66 years. Children Jonathan (Angela Bohmann), Fred (Laura), Joanna Robinson (Don), Paul (Mary Ann), Teresa Whetzel (Dale), Mary Pajor (Tom), Mike (Toinette) and Barb Nye (Tom). Brother of Mary (Bebe) Broerman, Brother in law of Martha Riehle. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was Navy veteran of WWII and Army veteran of the Korean War. Passed away on Sept. 10, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church, Milford, OH at 10 AM on Saturday, Sept. 14th. Visitation starting at 9 AM at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul society, St. Andrew Church. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.