Albert William "BILL" Hay
Mt. Washington - Albert William "BILL" Hay died August 26, 2019 at the age of 84 years, resident of Mt. Washington, the oldest of three children of Albert Herman and Helen Elizabeth (Lameier) Hay. Bill was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, and attended the University of Cincinnati. Bill married the love of his life, Shirley Lee (nee Storer) Hay on February 19, 1955. They raised their family together in Mt. Washington. Bill worked for the City of Cincinnati for 35 years in the Building & Inspection dept., where he worked as an inspector on Riverfront Stadium among other projects. He retired in February of 1987 when he started his second career as the "consummate grandpa" to Adam, Aaron, Alex, Andrew and Abby Hay, and great grandpa to Bradley Elizabeth Hay. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Helen Hay, sister Mary Jo and her husband Roy Nash, and nephew David Nash. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Shirley Lee Hay; brother Tom & Mary "Bunny" (Weigle) Hay; sister-in-law Donna (Kattine) & John Yochey; sons Fr. W. Michael Hay, Paul Hay, and Jim & Connie (Knight) Hay; grandchildren James Adam & Casey (Yeakel) Hay, Aaron Albert & Tamaryn (Tuller) Hay, Alex Michael Hay & Kerry Ragland, Andrew Stephen Hay, and Abby Elizabeth Hay; great granddaughter Bradley Elizabeth Hay; eight nieces & nephews, and assorted great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Guardian Angels Church, Diabetes Foundation, the National Kidney Foundation of Greater Cincinnati, or Archbishop High School Military Memorial fund. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Sat. aug. 31, at 11:00 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
