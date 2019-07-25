|
Alberta Lee "Bert" Mitts
Edgewood - Alberta Lee "Bert" Mitts passed away July 22, 2019 in Edgewood, KY at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Helen Marie Sewell Morris.
Bert was a retired HR Manager for Lassco and a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church, Williamstown.
Survived by her son: Troy (Keisha) Mitts of Williamstown; a sister: Betty (Dan) O'Donnell of Villa Hills; two grandsons: Ryan and Tyler Mitts of Williamstown; and a nephew: Dan (Rhonda) O'Donnell of Villa Hills. Preceded in death by a brother: Freddy Morris.
Funeral Services 2:00 PM, Saturday at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Saturday. Burial will follow in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019