Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
View Map
Alberta Lee "Bert" Mitts


1946 - 2019
Alberta Lee "Bert" Mitts Obituary
Alberta Lee "Bert" Mitts

Edgewood - Alberta Lee "Bert" Mitts passed away July 22, 2019 in Edgewood, KY at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Helen Marie Sewell Morris.

Bert was a retired HR Manager for Lassco and a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church, Williamstown.

Survived by her son: Troy (Keisha) Mitts of Williamstown; a sister: Betty (Dan) O'Donnell of Villa Hills; two grandsons: Ryan and Tyler Mitts of Williamstown; and a nephew: Dan (Rhonda) O'Donnell of Villa Hills. Preceded in death by a brother: Freddy Morris.

Funeral Services 2:00 PM, Saturday at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Saturday. Burial will follow in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019
