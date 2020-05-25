Alberta Means
Cincinnati - (nee Bischoff) beloved wife of the late Delmar Means. Dear mother of Mary (Rick) Groene. Devoted Nana and cohort in shenanigans with granddaughters: Katie "The Boss" and Ashley "Little Nana" Hill. Caring great-grandma of Otis the Pug and Layla the Great Dane. Also survived by many family members. She passed away on May 23, 2020. Age of 94.Services will be private due to the current circumstances. Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist (Harrison). Neidhardminges.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 25 to May 27, 2020.