Alberta R. " Bert" Sullivan
Burlington - Alberta R. "Bert" Sullivan, 98, of Burlington passed away Tuesday, May 5th. She was born a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Stella Barnes Chipley. She was a retired Clerk for the former Country Corner Market, Ludlow; longtime member and Sunday School Teacher at Bullittsville Christian Church, she enjoyed quilting, gardening, gourmet cooking, playing cards and board games. She was a self-taught guitarist, pianist, organist, seamstress and equestrian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cassius Lee Sullivan in 1996 and her parents. Survivors include daughters, Mary Lee (Neil) Gamstetter of West Chester, OH and Kathryn (John) Hawes of Burlington; sister, Mary (the late James) Jones of Pompano Beach, FL; brother, Robert (Jean) Chipley of Pigeon Forge, TN; 3 grandchildren, Robert Betz, Timothy Betz and Steven (Michelle) Betz; 4 great grandchildren, Lucian, Griffin, Jillian and Jack and a special niece, Stella (the late Butch) Leek. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus services will be Private and at the Convenience of the Family. A Celebration of Life will be announced once the restrictions have been eased. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Retirement Housing Foundation, 911 N. Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA 90815. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Burlington - Alberta R. "Bert" Sullivan, 98, of Burlington passed away Tuesday, May 5th. She was born a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Stella Barnes Chipley. She was a retired Clerk for the former Country Corner Market, Ludlow; longtime member and Sunday School Teacher at Bullittsville Christian Church, she enjoyed quilting, gardening, gourmet cooking, playing cards and board games. She was a self-taught guitarist, pianist, organist, seamstress and equestrian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cassius Lee Sullivan in 1996 and her parents. Survivors include daughters, Mary Lee (Neil) Gamstetter of West Chester, OH and Kathryn (John) Hawes of Burlington; sister, Mary (the late James) Jones of Pompano Beach, FL; brother, Robert (Jean) Chipley of Pigeon Forge, TN; 3 grandchildren, Robert Betz, Timothy Betz and Steven (Michelle) Betz; 4 great grandchildren, Lucian, Griffin, Jillian and Jack and a special niece, Stella (the late Butch) Leek. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus services will be Private and at the Convenience of the Family. A Celebration of Life will be announced once the restrictions have been eased. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Retirement Housing Foundation, 911 N. Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA 90815. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 6 to May 7, 2020.