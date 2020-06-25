Alberta Seibel
Springfield Twp. - Seibel, Alberta J. Beloved mother of George H. "Trey" Seibel III, Michael (Karrie) Seibel and Lorie (Greg) Vanover. Dear grandmother of Nicholle Vanover, George Tyler, Mackenzie, Kacie, Hayley, Mason, Carley, Parker and (the late) Garin Seibel, Kyle and great-granddaughters Aubree and Layla. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at age 79. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM (Kolping Prayers at 6:30 PM) at Mihovk - Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday July 2, 2020 at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Rd. Springfield Twp. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Fr. David Hiller Fund c/o Cincinnati Kolping Society, The National Breast Cancer Foundation or American Parkinson Disease Association. Social distancing and facemasks recommended for Visitation and Funeral Mass. www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.