Alberta T. Baldock
(nee Minning) loving mother of Donna (late Louis) Roenker and David Baldock, grandmother of John Stith, Denise Salyers and Dan Stith, great grandmother of Brian Stith, Matt Eisenmann, Nick Salyers, Ben Stith, Krystie Salyers, Alison Stith, Becca Stith, Tara Stith and TJ Stith, also numerous family and friends. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at age 98. Visitation Tuesday 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children or Hospice of Cincinnati
