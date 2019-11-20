Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space)
Cincinnati - (nee Geis) Beloved wife of the late William Bechtol, loving mother of Terry Huth and the late John, Mike and Mary Bechtol, dear grandmother of Lisa (Randy) Evans, Scott (Tracy), Eric, Colleen, Laura (Grant) Jones, Andy (Heather) and great-grandmother of Adam, Alex, Ryan, Caroline, Otto, Jasmine and Levi. Passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, November 25th at St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space) from 9AM until time of funeral mass at 10AM. Memorials may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf, St Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Dominic Education fund. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
