Aldo Santoro
Cincinnati - Aldo Santoro. Resident of Cincinnati, Ohio. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Alba Rita Santoro (nee Garbeglio). Devoted father of Robert (Kathy) Santoro, Angela (Christopher) Conners, Laura (William) Woltermann, and Louis (Cheryl) Santoro. Loving Grandfather, "Nonno" of Daniel & Julia Santoro; Sean Conners & Nicole Conners Canfield; Derrick, Adam & Christina Woltermann; and Aldo, Enzo & Vito Santoro. He was preceded in death by his parents Roberto and Angelina (nee Carrelli) Santoro; and sibling Aurora Urbisci, Agnese Nonno, Maria Appio, Giovanna Rosati, Antonietta Garbeglio and Louise Chapman. Aldo was born in Fossalto, Compobasso Italy and came to America in 1962. He was a Master Tailor by trade and an avid Soccer and Tennis fan. Aldo was a master of his craft and owned and operated Santoro Tailoring and Bridal in Hyde Park along side his wife Alba for 40 years. He was a passionate father with a perfectionist demeanor and advocate of proud family values. He was deeply loved and respected by a large Italian family and tennis community. Dubbed "The Backboard" by fellow tennis players, as the ball always returned! He earned many tennis awards, his largest being the CRC Pepsi-Larosas Tri-State Masters Championship. Aldo Passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 86 years surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 onFriday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45255 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Procession to Spring Grove Cemetery will immediately follow. A Celebration of life reception will be held following the Entombment.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 15, 2019