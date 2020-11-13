Alex "Gus" Kleinberg
Villa Hills - Alex A. "Gus" Kleinberg. Passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 31 years. Gus is survived by his mother, Stephany Kleinberg; grandparents, "Danny" Sandra Kleinberg and Albert & LaVerne Kleinberg; aunt, "Boo" Rebecca Maluenda; uncle, (Gonzalo) Maluenda; cousins, Nicholas & Nathan Maluenda. Also survived by many friends. Visitation Friday, November 20th from 4:00 pm until time of celebration of life at 7:00 pm at the Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.