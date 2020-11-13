1/1
Alex "Gus" Kleinberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex "Gus" Kleinberg

Villa Hills - Alex A. "Gus" Kleinberg. Passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 31 years. Gus is survived by his mother, Stephany Kleinberg; grandparents, "Danny" Sandra Kleinberg and Albert & LaVerne Kleinberg; aunt, "Boo" Rebecca Maluenda; uncle, (Gonzalo) Maluenda; cousins, Nicholas & Nathan Maluenda. Also survived by many friends. Visitation Friday, November 20th from 4:00 pm until time of celebration of life at 7:00 pm at the Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved