Alexander G. Freihofer
Alexander G. Freihofer

Covington - Alex G Freihofer, age 81, passed away in his home on April 17, 2022. Alex and his wife Martha owned Freihofer's bakery, opened by Alex's father George Freihofer, in Ft. Mitchell and Covington, Ky, where Alex was a baker for 30 years. Alex then worked at the Bon Bonerie in O'bryonville, OH for 13 years after he sold his business. Alex was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend of 50 years, Martha Freihofer (Nieman) and his brothers Mark Freihofer, Carl Freihofer and Rex Freihofer.

Alex leaves behind his devoted and loving children, Susan Stoddart (Freihofer) and Daniel Alexander Freihofer, his three grandchildren, Molly Stoddart, Ellie Stoddart and Frank Stoddart, his sister Charlotte Ott (Freihofer) and his brothers Fred Freihofer and Vic Freihofer.

Visitation Thursday, June 4th from 1:00 pm until time of memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Elizabeth Hospice or the Diocesan Catholic Children's Home, 75 Orphanage Rd Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
01:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
917 Main St
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 431-1718
